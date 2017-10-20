Elephants for entertainment are now officially banned in New York

New York officials addressed one big elephant in the room this week. On Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the Elephant Protection Act, which officially prohibits the use of the giant mammals in entertainment acts across the state. The ban follows an almost identical law passed by Mayor Bill de Blasio over the summer, which is yet another example of the terrible line of communication between the two administrations.

"The use of elephants in these types of settings is dangerous to their health and potentially abusive," Cuomo said in a statement. "The Elephant Protection Act furthers this administration's efforts to fight animal cruelty and create a stronger, more humane New York."

Banning elephants from circuses and other things of the sort is nothing new. In 2015, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus announced that it would remove elephants from its shows in response to a years-long campaign by animal rights groups. Earlier this year, the circus closed for good.

There are ample ways to be entertained by elephants without forcing them to perform in front of thousands of people, such as watching this adorable video:

