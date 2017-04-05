  • Blog
Every Blink gym in the city is turning off the news for stress-free workouts

By Will Pulos Posted: Wednesday April 5 2017, 11:55am

Photograph: Courtesy Blink Fitness

No matter what your political beliefs may be, everyone can agree that watching the news is extremely stressful right now. For some, it may even produce enough anxiety to keep them away from a place that it’s often inescapable: the gym.

Blink Fitness is working to help ease some of that extra stress this month with a four-week long “Tune Out While You Work Out” initiative. Every Monday in April, the fitness chain’s more than 50 gyms across New York and New Jersey will change the channel on their televisions from whatever most-likely horrifying news is being reported to more “uplifting” programming. Sorry, Wolf Blitzer.

The initiative is being done to honor National Stress Awareness month, a very worthy cause. Unfortunately, however, it does mean that you now have one less reason to stay home from the gym.

h/t DNAinfo

Staff writer
By Will Pulos 1028 Posts

Will Pulos is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willpulos.

For any feedback or for more information email

