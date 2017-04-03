Every NYC shop participating in Record Store Day 2017

This Saturday, April 22, Record Store Day descends once more upon the city's vinyl-peddling brick-and-mortars. And just as expected, there's a bountiful harvest of exclusive treats available: picture-disks, colored vinyl, limited edition releases and much more. If you're curious where you can check out the goodies in your neighborhood, take a peek at our handy list below: we've collected all the participating retailers in the five boroughs for your perusal!
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Record Store Day
Record Store Day 2017 Shops
Brooklyn
Vinyl Fantasy
Material World
Superior Elevation Records
Normans Sound and Vision
Norton Record Shop
earwax records
Rough Trade Shop NYC
Halcyon
Captured Tracks Shop
Academy Record Annex
BASEMENT MIX RECORDS
Sector
Record Grouch
Fifth Avenue Record Shop
Permanent Records
Manhattan
CAKE SHOP
A-1 RECORDS
Deadly Dragon Sound
Academy LPs
Good Records NYC
Downtown Music Gallery
Turntable Lab Storefront
In Living Stereo
Second Hand Rose Music
Generation Records
VILLAGE MUSIC WORLD
Disc-O-Rama Music World
Academy Records & CDs
Record Runner
rebel rebel
Rock and Soul Records
Jazz Record Center
Record Mart
Other Boroughs & Nearby
HiFi Records — Astoria, NY
Tunes — Hoboken, NJ
Hot Waxx Music Store — Jamaica, NY
Iris Records — Jersey City, NJ
VP Records Retail — Jamaica, NY
HALL OF FAME MUSIC JAMAICA, NY
BLACK STAR MUSIC & VIDEO New York, NY
Supersounds Jersey City, NJ
Breakdown Records Queens, NY
Music Country — Cliffside Park, NJ
harmony records — Bronx, NY
Majors Records & Video — Staten Island, NY
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ