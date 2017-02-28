Every outdoor summer concert that’s been announced in NYC so far

No one expected February weather upwards of 60 degrees this far north of the tropics, but we're not complaining. It does, however, have us itching for outdoor summer concert season. Fortunately, days spent splayed out on the grass in front of the Central Park stage are only a few months away!

Many of the essential outdoor summer show series have yet to release their full schedules, but a handful of benefits and special gigs are already planned. Always a hot spot for big-name talent, SummerStage has posted a few killer ticketed benefits: indie staple Young the Giant, the ever-hard-rockin' PJ Harvey and (recently announced) Elvis Costello line the calendar so far among others.

You'll have to wait until May for the full lineup for BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! as well, but for now you can plan for The Shins and Conor Oberst, who have ticketed shows, and Lake Street Dive, who kick off the season with a free show. Forest Hill Tennis Stadium features some especially alluring performances at its outdoor digs too, from post-rockers Sigur Ros to delicate indie-pop legends The xx.

And don't forget that multi-day summer festivals in New York are coming too. Check out the lineups for Panorama (Frank Ocean, Alt-J, Nine Inch Nails, A Tribe Called Quest…) and Governors Ball (Tool, Phoenix, Chance the Rapper, Lorde…).

Prep your sunscreen and get ticket-hunting!