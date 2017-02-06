Everything you need to know about the amazing Ice Festival in Central Park

Where’s Elsa at?

We might not be knee-deep in snow, but we’re certainly in the thick of winter carnival season here in New York. Good news—there’s more frosty-fun coming our way this weekend! (Oh, and some snow, supposedly.)

Bundle up for The Central Park Conservancy’s annual Ice Festival, which kicks off on Saturday, February 11 at 3pm. As always, the gist of this totally-free event is to watch ice-carving masters use electric chainsaws to transform more than 6,000 pounds of slick stuff into sparkling replicas of Central Park’s fabulous statues. But there’s plenty more entertainment throughout the day and night!

While you’re there, partake in some Central Park-themed trivia, mold and sculpt your own statue and snack on yummy fare from food trucks such as Uncle Gussy’s Greek, Crepe Crave, Wafels and Dinges and Don Café.

Once the sun sets, you’ll be blown away by a dazzling display of lights, which act as the perfect backdrop for a silent disco! Yep, it’s a dance party with headphones. At 5pm, get down to two DJs playing the best hits from the '80s, '90s and now. Let’s just hope that “Ice, Ice Baby” is on rotation.

This event is one of the best things to do in winter, so don't miss it!