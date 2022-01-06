Don't waste a moment this winter by going to the same old restaurants. Try the city's best out! Check out our perpetually updated list includes the best new restaurants that have opened over the past six months.
The weather outside might be freezing, but the best things to do in winter in NYC will keep you cheery.
New York City doesn't shut down in the winter, thank you very much! We're just turning up the heat on all there is to do here! There are a lot of incredible things to do all season long during the snowiest time of year, including great museum exhibits and winter pop-ups to keep this town entertained. For something a bit more snuggly, check out the free fireplaces to cozy up by in NYC or lounge inside a sauna at one of the best spas. Don’t forget that New York is absolutely gorgeous in winter, so bundle up and go out to admire all the snow-covered trees at the best NYC parks, and enjoy fun winter celebrations.
RECOMMENDED: The best things to do outside this winter in NYC
Catch on all the shows you missed while they were on hiatus this winter. Find the best Broadway shows, find out what's happening Off Broadway or Off-Off Broadway in Time Out New York's theater reviews so you can see the most exciting, original and moving shows in the city.
For a cozy evening out enjoy Prohibition-era cocktails and live jazz channeling the spirit and energy of the Harlem Renaissance at Sugar Monk every Monday night. You'll have your pick of Prohibition and Pre-Prohibition cocktails (Sidecar, Clover Club, Bijou, French 75, The Boothby, The Bee's Knees, Hanky Panky and others) to sip on while Max Bessesen and his trio play on from 8 to 10pm. There's no cover, just make a reservation on Resy.
"Jerry Schatzberg: 25th & Park" is a photo exhibit at Fotografiska that gives a glimpse inside New York photographer and director Jerry Schatzberg's studio from the 1960s, where he shot some extraordinary portraits of icons such as Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Sharon Tate, Catherine Deneuve and Carmen De Lavallade. The studio was set up in 1957 a few steps from Fotografiska at 333 Park Avenue South and became the setting for Schatzberg's playful portraiture that "betray his unquenchable, almost maniacal search for glamour, for glimmers that elevate the geniuses of his time out of their accomplishments and into a pictorially extraordinary ordinary."
Craving that Scandinavian spa experience? You can find a close second in Brooklyn. The Willam Vale has brought back its Winter Spa with four perfectly appointed, private, red cedar outdoor saunas and hot tubs for some cold weather self-care. Set up on the fourth floor of The William Vale, the Winter Spa lets you sweat your stress away, relax your muscles and remove toxins as you enjoy the view through the panoramic dome window, away from the frosty winter air.
Clear your dining schedule and make reservations during New York City Restaurant Week, when you'll get deals unseen the rest of the year. Hundreds of destinations participate citywide.
Get friendly with "spiders" at this multisensory experience is coming to The Shed from February 11 to April 17, 2022. "Tomás Saraceno: Particular Matter(s)" features a 95-foot-diameter installation commissioned for The Shed called "Free the Air: How to hear the universe in a spider/web, that will fill the soaring 17,000-square-foot McCourt space that will emit vibrations from the movement of particles in the air and a spider’s entangled webs. The music is performed by "arachnid players, spider diviners, and atmospheric and cosmic matters, captured via recording devices in collaboration with the Arachnophilia community and amplified in the installation."
Warm up inside and out with the best bar in North America (2019 & 2020), Dante, which has transformed The Seaport's Pearl Alley into a winter wonderland with an Aperitivo hour, seasonal cocktails and live entertainment within a warm and inviting waterfront setting all gussied up with seasonal decor, greenery and string lights. The pop-up has three separate bars—a coffee bar with pastries, espresso and coffee cocktails—and two food trucks—one serving flatbreads and one centered around affogatos. The third bar is an exclusive Negroni Bar featuring a selection of Dante’s award-winning Negronis that you can sit down at and enjoy one or two of its Negroni variations, including the Chocolate Negroni, Caffe Negroni, Negroni Bianco and more, plus a couple of small bites to snack on. Better yet, you can enjoy your drinks in The Alley, a casual space with a game hall featuring foosball and other activities, and every Thursday through Sunday night starting at 5:30-11pm, the space will have live music from a variety of musicians, from Cuban bands to New Orleans Jazz quartets to DJs and more.
Escape to the Snug Harbor Cultural Center on Staten Island or the Queens County Farm for their respective lantern displays The botanic garden is illuminated for over eight acres and in addition to the lantern display, a live DJ, projection mapping, food vendors, and more keep the party going. Queens County Farm is a radiant oasis with a dazzling display of holiday lights and handmade lanterns in the shape of flowers, tractors, farm animals and much more. Tickets for the New York City experiences start at $16.99 and can be booked in advance online.
There's a new sledding and ice skating spot in NYC. Take a ferry to Governors Island, which recently announced that it will be open to the public year-round for the first time in its history, to chill at its new winter village with glittering lights, a 5,000-square-foot ice rink, sled rentals, warm drinks near fire pits and winter programming as well. Its massive ice rink will be open Fridays, weekends and on New York City public school holidays from noon to 5pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 5pm, with extended hours available for youth, adult and nonprofit sports leagues and associations. There will be themed events as well as Free Admission Fridays! Sleds will be available to rent alongside bikes from Blazing Saddles NYC. Governors Island will also have winter activities including cornhole, can jam and giant Jenga as well as winter arts and cultural programming and a dazzling display of holiday lights throughout Colonels Row. There will also be a fun and historic photo opp with a Coast Guard-era fire truck at the Winter Village.
There's no better way to warm up than by roasting your own meat over an open flame. Korean barbecues are a fun and delicious way to enjoy fresh, delicate meats with tingly seasonings and sauces that you can cook exactly to your liking. Check out our list of the best from Koreatown to Flushing.
Winter can be tough on the mind and body, which is why the Rubin Museum's Mandala Lab could be a good oasis to flock to when the going gets tough. The Lab delves into the power of difficult emotions and how to turn them into positive ones. It uses fun and interactive tools to explore jealousy/envy, attachment, pride, anger and ignorance and shows visitors how to turn them into wisdom of accomplishment, discernment, equanimity, mirror-like wisdom and all-accommodating wisdom, respectively.
This winter, you can go to the beach and a winter oasis at The Rockaway Hotel + Spa. At its Winter Pool House Experience, you can sit in one of three new cedar, barrel saunas that encircle the hotel's outdoor pool before or after taking a refreshing dip or getting cozy in its lounge space that's outfitted in teak furniture and sherpa throws for just $25 per person for a day pass. While you're there, themed food and cocktails will be on tap, plus day pass holders will get 10% off at Margie’s and The Rooftop as well as access to the entire Winter Pool House, towels and robes.
There's no need to trek all the way to the Village to hear live jazz. The Ornithology Jazz Club, a new music destination in Brooklyn, has musicians on the stage every night and serves up an elevated food menu. Generally, jazz clubs aren't necessarily known for their food offerings—but at Ornithology the fare is meant to be just as exciting as the music.
It's pure magic at The Met right now. Mosey on over this winter to see behind-the-scenes of some of Disney's most iconic films like Sleeping Beauty, Beauty and the Beast and Snow White, at "Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts." We have been there and it certainly captures the imagination of Disney fans young and old through the display of 18th century tapestries, furniture, Boulle clocks, Sèvres porcelain and other decorative art from Europe set in the context of 150 production artworks and works on paper. You'll be wowed by the storybook-inspired architecture of the space but also the presence of some actual artifacts from the movies, including the ornate storybook for Sleeping Beauty and the actual story sketches from Cinderella (1950). Next to these items are the things that inspired them, from a 1500s tapestry from the Met Cloisters that directly influenced an artist on Sleeping Beauty (1959) to actual Rococo furniture and decorative items that inspired the characters in Beauty and the Beast (1991).
The citywide festival JanArtsNYC, an annual presentation of amazing performances at various NYC venues, is coming back this year in a live format! Throughout the month of January, you’ll be able to catch new works in theater, dance, opera, music and more. Supported by the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, the festival includes PROTOTYPE, which will contain five world premieres and the 18th Annual NYC Winter Jazzfest. Why says January’s a bad time to be in New York?
You'll want to spend a couple of hours inside the NYPL to see every item of its collection within "The Polonsky Exhibition of The New York Public Library’s Treasures." The artifacts on view span 4,000 years of history and includes a wide range of history-making pieces, including the only surviving letter from Christoper Columbus announcing his "discovery" of the Americas to King Ferdinand’s court and the first Gutenberg Bible brought over to the Americas...just wow!
Get a view of the city as you ice skate on the 23rd-floor rooftop of The William Vale this winter season at Vale Rink. In its third season, the rink provides an incredible view of the Manhattan skyline and a smooth experience. Made with Glice's sustainable synthetic ice that doesn't require water, it'll be available on more balmy days and it's debatably better for rookie ice skaters, too. And when you're done gliding around, head to the Winter Village at Westlight, a seasonal pop-up featuring 12 private heated chalets complete with cozy pillows, small plants and a spritz of Santal 26 home fragrance in partnership with Le Labo, known for their artisanal craftsmanship, to offer a blanket of warm, wintery scent. You can order food and drinks here in addition to renting the chalet for 90 minutes, starting at $45.
Want one more light show before they're all gone? This outdoor light experience will brighten up the garden's grounds with thousands of energy-efficient LED lights and festive installations. After dark, you can walk this expanded 1.5-mile colorful experience with even more illuminated displays than last year, including plant stories, and whimsical, picture-perfect installations reflecting the surrounding gardens and collections with the Haupt Conservatory and Mertz Library Building as glowing centerpieces. It's all an ideal backdrop for a family holiday photo op. Plus, there will be dance performances, ice carving demonstrations and other seasonal activities (and snacks) to enjoy.
Bet transported into a dreamy kaleidoscope of colors with designs by floral designer Jeff Leatham at this years Orchid Show at The New York Botanical Garden. In 2020, Jeff Leatham's display was cut short due to the pandemic and in 2021, the Orchid Show had a limited run. But in 2022, it'll be back in full swing.
This cozy experience presents you with a multi-layered, magic wand-interactive colorful castle, activated by a touch-sensitive magic mushroom and topped with a glowing dragon egg? That's right—it's completely fantastical. You'll skip the standard Earl Grey for either a "Traditional Tea with a Twist," which means the potioneer will make a tea blend using a pestle and mortar to grind combinations of unusual teas and flowers from vials of ingredients, all of which are hidden inside a magic wand-activated, locked tea chest, or "The Three Transfiguring Tricksters," a bright blue tea that reveals its color-changing secrets as the potion nears completion...
One of the coziest places to be is the Morgan Library & Museum, so head over to see its new exhibit dedicated to the art of Hans Holbein the Younger (1497/98–1543), who created captivating portraits of courtiers, merchants, scholars, and statesmen in Basel, Switzerland, and later in England and served as a court painter to King Henry VIII (1491–1547). The Morgan’s display will feature around 60 objects from over 20 lenders across the globe, including 31 paintings and drawings by Holbein himself. His work was detailed with inscriptions, insignia, and evocative attributes, conveying truthful likenesses but also celebrating the individuals’ identities, values, aspirations, and achievements.
Need a warm and beautiful rooftop dining experience? The sensational seasonal transformations at Serra by Birreria at Eataly Flatiron are sure to please. Serra is decorated with elegant, interlacing vines dripping with white flora reminiscent of falling snow. The family-style Italian restaurant’s menus have also been refreshed, with a focus on fonduta, cheese melted over an open flame, for the chilly months ahead. One particularly decadent, cheesy comfort crowns Taleggio DOP with Urbani black truffles. Toasty tipples include four types of mulled wine in red, white, rosè and orange varieties. And the new Brooklyn ‘Nog is made with NYC’s own White Mustache ginger probiotic tonic and Kings County bourbon, plus Amaro Averna, pumpkin spice and of course, eggnog.
Go dark and sip on champagne or absinthe at a bar in the East Village that is inspired by... hell. The decor at Café de L’Enfer, which literally translates to "hell cafe" in French, is just as striking as the cocktails developed by mixologist Sother Teague. The destination, which calls out to the famous Victorian-era Cabaret de l'Enfer in Paris, is filled with touches of the underworld. Expect skulls, deep red booths and ogre-like statues to adorn the dark space, located directly above Amor y Amargo. In terms of cocktails, the absinthe portion of the menu includes the De La Louisiane (rye, sweet Vermouth, Benedictine, absinthe), the Cobbler (Amontillado sherry, absinthe, apricot, cinnamon, Peychaud's and berries) and the simple but exquisite Death in the E'Ville (Vert, peach liqueur and champagne).
Industry City has and outdoor rink in Courtyard 5/6 right next to an outdoor bar operated by Frying Pan Brooklyn that serves up hot cocoa and snacks. The rink is open Thursdays 4-8pm; Fridays noon-8pm; Saturdays 11am-8pm; and Sundays 11am-6pm. Tickets can be purchased on site or online.
Here in our city, very far away from the ocean, you can safely immerse yourself in learning about the ocean's diverse shark species, including the biggest predatory fish of all time—the megalodon. "Sharks" at AMNH introduces the "toothy, fearsome predators" that have captured the public's imagination through films like Jaws and Deep Blue Sea and dives deep into the incredible diversity of this ancient group of fishes through dozens of life-size models (some as long as 33 feet) in an ocean-like gallery with wave-like lighting that moves across the floor. Once visitors enter the gallery, a 27-foot-long megalodon, dubbed the "Tyrannosaurus rex of the seas," model greets them with its mouth wide open as if it is about to feed on them. Here, its giant teeth and overall size set the tone for the super cool and interactive exhibit.
The Bronx Museum of the Art's AIM Biennial "Bronx Calling" showcases works that highlight the practice of everyday life in uncertain times. The 68 participating artists created works in response to multiple crises of health, grief, the environment and identity, including Yan Chen’s 8-foot-tall "High Palate" sculpture highlights the basic need of shelter by having viewers experience the intimate space of a pallet (the roof of a mouth) on an architectural scale and "All the Way to Hell" by artist Eliza Evan gives away mineral rights to a small property in Oklahoma to 1,000 people to impede the interest of oil and gas frackers. Jesse Kreuzer's work looks at current issues in American politics with a monumental 8-panel and 30-foot-long painting of a chaotic moment during a protest and Maggie Hazen’s work looks at the lost identities and voices of imprisoned girls at the Columbia Secure Center for Girls, a maximum security facility in New York’s Hudson Valley.
Nowadays in Bushwick has just been winterized with yurts, heated tables and food by Diner by Izakaya, which really hits the spot in the colder months. Drinks-wise, warm beverages take center stage, from hot toddies to spiked hot cocoa and more. And if you do happen to be okay with heading indoors, the spot's new weeknight community lineup is looking pretty exciting. Programs range in scope and genre, so you can expect workshops about music production and psychedelics but also live entertainment sessions and more.
Just in case the myriad of private heated domes and cabins that are constantly popping up around town for the winter aren't enough, here is a new option for you: the glasshouses overlooking the East River at Watermark Winter Wonderland at Pier 15 in downtown Manhattan. Once you get to the destination—which is a huge, 7,500-square-foot waterfront venue—you'll walk through a beautifully illuminated tunnel before entering one of the many cozy private glasshouses. In addition to the phenomenal views of Brooklyn, Manhattan and the Williamsburg bridges, guests delight in trying out the delicious cheese fondue, perhaps, or order the build-your-own-s'mores dish. We do also suggest warming up with the spiked hot chocolate or some cider. Last but not least, you'll notice a jumbo screen on-premise, where holiday movies will be screened all season long.
We can't help but feel the pull of this midtown destination when the famous heated igloos are set up. The glowing cocoons will stay in place through April 15 and, as usual, will be able to accommodate up to ten guests at once. Yes, you'll still find warm red snuggies for use inside each one. In addition to admiring the spectacular views, you'll be able to order food and drinks from inside each bubble.
The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, open now through March 6, has its own series of cozy igloos that are heated and overlook the park's iconic skating rink. Inside the clear and intimate structures, each one decorated with holiday cheer in mind, patrons can order delicious food and drinks to enjoy among friends or family (each igloo can accommodate up to eight guests). If it's something a bit more active that you're looking to do, consider visiting the on-site Curling Café, which will offer the first-ever iceless curling experience. Expect dedicated curling lanes where two teams of up to four people each can play some "street" (also known as iceless) curling for an hour-and-a-half. According to an official press release, the lanes are accompanied by "a private, heated dome where teams can warm up and share seasonal drinks and bites between games."
The round igloos aren't doing it for you? Somewhere Nowhere, the rooftop lounge and nightclub atop the Renaissance New York Chelsea Hotel on West 25th Street, just debuted 14 unique teardrop igloos that folks can rent all season long. Each cupola can fit between four and six guests and features a cozy built-in fireplace, unobstructed views of the Empire State Building plus winter-inspired decorative accents and blankets to keep warm.Fair warning: You can only reserve an igloo for two-and-a-half-hour increments and have to spend a minimum of $800 in food and drinks.
If you're a huge SitC fan, take a On Location Tours Sex and the City Hotspots Tour, where you'll see Greenwich Village, the Meatpacking District, and SoHo and its one-of-a-kind boutiques, department stores and designer shops with tour guides who are local New York City actresses excited to share facts along with fun trivia questions about the buildings and locations. Each tour guest will also receive a free Magnolia Bakery cupcake (and those over 21 can sip discounted cosmos at the famous NYC bar ONieal’s). Public tours run several times a week, including Fridays and Saturdays at 3pm. Private tours are offered daily, and a limo buyout option is available.
Whether you dig football or not, the big game is, if anything, an ace excuse to gorge and get sloppy. And if football isn’t really your jam, there’s always the Puppy Bowl, a televised gaggle of adorable doggies in a mock stadium. Who are we kidding? We’re mostly here for the puppies.
