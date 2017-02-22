Everything you need to know about the upcoming LIRR fare hike

It is one of the many mysteries of the world that a city as important as New York is forced to deal with arguably one of the most dysfunctional transportation systems in the country (let alone the least welcoming station hub, Penn Station): the Long Island Rail Road. And now, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority shatters our already low expectations by increasing ticket fares across all lines... again.

The hike, which was approved back in January, will officially go into effect on March 19, 2017 and apply to all ticket purchases: from one-way and roundtrip tickets to weekly and monthly passes. Hurrah!

Check out the LIRR's website to figure out how much more you'll have to shell out every time you need to take the train (it depends on the zone you live in), but expect an overall 4% hike to affect prices across the board over the next two years.

“The MTA is focused on keeping our fares affordable for low-income riders and frequent riders, and on how we can keep necessary scheduled increases as small and as predictable as possible,” said MTA Chairman and CEO Thomas Prendergast back in January.

The good news? We're all in this together so, while you're cursing out the LIRR, remember that there is always someone else just as angry as you (including us!)—and we've got Twitter to prove that:

@LIRR how about instead of a fare hike you pay back the lost hourly wages of everyone late to work because of crap like this https://t.co/z4yRuESJxh — Sean (@Sean3116) February 8, 2017

@LIRR odd to see a train moving. Usually they are delayed with broken rails and signal problems. Thanks for the fare hike! — Ryan (@RCProAm29) February 16, 2017

@kevintheclever @LIRR the fare hike will always be on time! — Ric Rey (@ricschnell) February 13, 2017

@LIRR @MTA thanks for screwing us with ANOTHER fare hike! Too bad my job doesn't give raises like you raise prices, I wouldn't be so screwed — Win (@windeeb) January 26, 2017