Everything you need to know about tomorrow’s Women’s Strike rally in Central Park

Tomorrow, A Day Without Women is happening across the nation.

After the massive success of the Women’s March on January 21st, the organizers have coordinated a protest to recognize the huge role women play in the corporate world, and in the daily life of all Americans.

Women’s March have officially released their plans for the March 8th protest in NYC. New Yorkers who'd like to participate can gather at the southeast corner of Central Park at 12pm to show solidarity and the need for equal women’s rights.

Attendees are encouraged to wear red.

On a #DayWithoutAWoman, we will gather in New York City for a show of solidarity and revolutionary love. Meet us at 12pm at the intersection of 5th Ave & 59th St. A post shared by Women's March (@womensmarch) on Mar 6, 2017 at 5:01am PST

There are also many other ways to show your #NeverthelessShePersisted spirit on March 8th (aka International Women’s Day). Wear red around the city, shop at women-owned businesses and stores, use your lunch break to call your representatives and ask them to for push for women’s rights and/or make a donation to organizations such as the National Organization for Women or Planned Parenthood.

If you are unable to attend the 12pm meet-up, a Women’s March sanctioned rally and protest will also be happening at 4pm in Washington Square Park.