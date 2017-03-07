  • Blog
  • City Life
1
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Everything you need to know about tomorrow’s Women’s Strike rally in Central Park

By Hannah Streck Posted: Tuesday March 7 2017, 2:16pm

Everything you need to know about tomorrow’s Women’s Strike rally in Central Park
Photograph: Teddy Wolff

Tomorrow, A Day Without Women is happening across the nation.

After the massive success of the Women’s March on January 21st, the organizers have coordinated a protest to recognize the huge role women play in the corporate world, and in the daily life of all Americans.  

RECOMMENDED: Protests in NYC Guide

Women’s March have officially released their plans for the March 8th protest in NYC. New Yorkers who'd like to participate can gather at the southeast corner of Central Park at 12pm to show solidarity and the need for equal women’s rights.

Attendees are encouraged to wear red.

There are also many other ways to show your #NeverthelessShePersisted spirit on March 8th (aka International Women’s Day). Wear red around the city, shop at women-owned businesses and stores, use your lunch break to call your representatives and ask them to for push for women’s rights and/or make a donation to organizations such as the National Organization for Women or Planned Parenthood.

If you are unable to attend the 12pm meet-up, a Women’s March sanctioned rally and protest will also be happening at 4pm in Washington Square Park.

1
Add comment
Staff writer
By Hannah Streck 10 Posts

Hannah is a digital content producer at Time Out. She drinks way too much red wine (for the health reasons... duh) and has been known to make her friends laugh on occasion. Follow her at @im_a_palindrome.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

1 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest
Pamela P
Pamela P

Did you know thT the women's rights movement was born in a Quaket meetung house in upstate ny as an off-shoot of abolitionism?