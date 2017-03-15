Everything you need to know about Wizard Fest this weekend

After a 2016 that saw the releases of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 2017 is shaping up to be a quieter year for the magically-inclined (unless you count those epic anti-Trump J.K. Rowling tweets). To keep up the positive momentum of international magical cooperation, Webster Hall is throwing an unofficial Potter-themed party this weekend that may be worthy of the Yule Ball.

On Saturday March 18, Webster Hall will transform its two-story space into a lit Hogwarts, complete with Quidditch beer pong, wizard-themed drinks, alcohol-infused potions and witchy audiovisuals. Be sure to starch your dress robes like you're going to the Delacour-Weasley wedding if you want to win the costume contest.

The show is now sold out, but you can check the event page on Facebook or Webster Hall's twitter account for updates.