Exclusive: Watch Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star Christian Borle chat with director Jack O'Brien

Nine musicals will open on Broadway in March and April, and one of the most eagerly anticipated is Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Adapted by David Greig from Roald Dahl's classic children's book, the show features a new score by Hairspray's Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, plus favorites from the 1971 movie version. The pivotal role of enigmatic candy entrepreneur Willy Wonka, immortalized on film by Gene Wilder and later mortalized by Johnny Depp, will be played by two-time Tony winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!), in his second leading role of the season. (He was Marvin in Falsettos a few months back.)

To help whet your appetite for the show, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is producing a "Creating Pure Imagination" video series, in which director Jack O’Brien—who won Tonys for Hairspray, The Coast of Utopia and Henry V—chats with members of the cast and creative team at locations around New York City. The first episode, presented here for the first time, features O'Brien and Borle at the Strand Bookstore. Enjoy!

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory starts previews at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on March 28 before officially opening on April 23. No need to wish for a golden ticket; regular ones can be purchased through Ticketmaster.