Extra NYPD officers have been deployed as a precaution following the Las Vegas attack

The devastating mass shooting in Las Vegas last night left at least 50 people dead and more than 400 people injured, and New Yorkers are doing everything they can to help. People near Las Vegas are being asked to donate blood, but even if you’re not nearby, you can make a donation and offer support.

Here in New York, the NYPD is monitoring the massacre. There is no direct threat to NYC, but additional NYPD officers have been deployed throughout the city as an extra precaution.

If you need information on missing people, you can call 866-535-5654. If you want to support the community in any way possible, there are always plenty of volunteer opportunities in New York as well.