  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Feast your eyes on these images from RuPaul's DragCon NYC

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By David Goldberg Posted: Monday September 11 2017, 1:25pm

Feast your eyes on these images from RuPaul's DragCon NYC
Photograph: Courtesy Elyssa Goodman

The time has come—and apparently gone too soon—for NYC's drag community to hold court at Javits Center (and at afterparties and gigs all over town) for the first NYC edition of RuPaul's DragCon. It was a weekend in which we saw local queen Avant Garbage walking around in full drag on crutches; Big Freedia leading a twerk-off in the middle of the floor; and Carmen Carrera jetting out early to walk the runway at New York Fashion Week

Photographer Elyssa Goodman was at the convention to capture the extravaganza. 

Photograph: Courtesy Elyssa Goodman

 

Photograph: Courtesy Elyssa Goodman

Photograph: Courtesy Elyssa Goodman

Photograph: Courtesy Elyssa Goodman

Photograph: Courtesy Elyssa Goodman

Photograph: Courtesy Elyssa Goodman

Photograph: Courtesy Elyssa Goodman

Photograph: Courtesy Elyssa Goodman

Photograph: Courtesy Elyssa Goodman

Photograph: Courtesy Elyssa Goodman

Photograph: Courtesy Elyssa Goodman

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By David Goldberg 275 Posts

David Goldberg is the Associate Things to Do Editor Time Out New York. He works every day to be more like Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns. You can follow him on Twitter at @goldberghawn. 

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest