Feast your eyes on these images from RuPaul's DragCon NYC

The time has come—and apparently gone too soon—for NYC's drag community to hold court at Javits Center (and at afterparties and gigs all over town) for the first NYC edition of RuPaul's DragCon. It was a weekend in which we saw local queen Avant Garbage walking around in full drag on crutches; Big Freedia leading a twerk-off in the middle of the floor; and Carmen Carrera jetting out early to walk the runway at New York Fashion Week.

Photographer Elyssa Goodman was at the convention to capture the extravaganza.

Photograph: Courtesy Elyssa Goodman

Photograph: Courtesy Elyssa Goodman

Photograph: Courtesy Elyssa Goodman

Photograph: Courtesy Elyssa Goodman

Photograph: Courtesy Elyssa Goodman

Photograph: Courtesy Elyssa Goodman

Photograph: Courtesy Elyssa Goodman

Photograph: Courtesy Elyssa Goodman

Photograph: Courtesy Elyssa Goodman

Photograph: Courtesy Elyssa Goodman