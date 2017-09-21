Fireball-infused bagels are now a thing

In the saga of audacious bagel pageantry, the rainbow bagel appeared to be the last straw. But it was only the beginning.

Enter the Fireball-infused bagel, a decadent new creation by the Bagel Nook in Freehold, New Jersey. Known for such obscene creations as the Flaming Hot Cheetos bagel, Fruity Pebbles bagel with cotton candy cream cheese and bacon mac & cheese bagel, Bagel Nook has made a name for their daring approach to dough. But this takes it to a new level.

Delish reports that bagel master Alex Berkowitz pours whiskey into his batch of bagel dough and tosses the yeasty circles in cinnamon sugar before baking. Once they're done, the bagels are dipped in a syrup made of reduced Fireball whiskey and served with apple pie cream cheese.

Good luck. It'll certainly give you a buzz on your commute to the city.