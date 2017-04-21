First look at the new waterfront park coming to Williamsburg

Say hello to Domino Park.

Since the massive development around Williamsburg’s old Domino Sugar Factory was first announced, a waterfront park has always been part of the plan. Now we have a first look at just what that park may end up looking like, thanks to new renderings released by Two Trees Management.

One of the most striking features of the new six-acre green space is how it sets out to incorporate elements from the old factory in its decidedly modern design. A 450-foot-long elevated portion of the park, inspired by old factory catwalks, will be called the Artifact Walk. (The park was designed by James Corner Field, the same firm behind the High Line.)

On its northern end, will be placed two 80-foot tall cranes that used to once operate at the site. The park will also feature old crane tracks, 36-foot tall tanks used for collecting syrup and 21 columns from a former warehouse.

“We were deeply inspired by community input and the site’s rich history when creating Domino Park,” Lisa Switkin, a principal at James Corner Field Operations, said in a statement. “The design of Domino Park aims to create a space that will revitalize the beauty of New York City’s incredible waterfront and foster interest in the history of the site and the surrounding neighborhood.”

The park is set to open sometime next summer before any of the new waterfront buildings officially open. Those will eventually add a whopping 2,800 new rental apartments to the neighborhood.

Rendering: Courtesy Two Trees Management

