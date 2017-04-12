  • Blog
First look at this summer’s gorgeous Pavilion in Union Square Park

By Will Pulos Posted: Wednesday April 12 2017, 6:49pm

Photograph: Courtesy The Pavilion

The beautiful outdoor space in Union Square that once housed Luna Park opened three years ago as The Pavilion, and it's been a popular summertime destination ever since.

With décor inspired by the French Riviera, the seasonal outdoor restaurant and bar is a natural charmer. Luckily, it will once again start serving sun-dappled patrons this Saturday, April 15.

The venue, which utilizes ingredients from the surrounding Union Square Green Market, shared some shots of its updated interior and dishes with us before its big opening this weekend.

Check them out below!

 

Crispy Calamari
Photograph: Courtesy Danielle Meyers

 

 

Disco Poutine
Photograph: Courtesy Danielle Meyers

 

 

 

Pavilion Burger
Photograph: Courtesy Danielle Meyers

 

 

 

Ceviche
Photograph: Courtesy Danielle Meyers

 

 

 

 

 

 

By Will Pulos

