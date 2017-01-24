  • Blog
Forget comic books—New York is getting a BrunchCon

By Alyson Penn Posted: Tuesday January 24 2017, 6:38pm

Photograph: Moises de Pena
Chalk Point Kitchen

New York already has Comic Con and Flame Con—now it can add a BrunchCon to its ranks. The brunch-focused food festival, held at Brooklyn's Grand Prospect Hall from 11am to 3pm on March 26th, will feature late-morning grub from 50 participating restaurants, including Chalk Point Kitchen, Butter & Scotch and Manousheh.   

Beyond bites, you can gulp down bubbly at an open mimosa bar, lay down in a dimly-lit hangover lounge or shop brunch-related products at a BrunchCon market. And for those that aren’t too hungover to socialize, there’s even speed dating. 

Tickets are going for $55 until February 15th, when they will bump up to $60 until March 26th.  

Staff writer
By Alyson Penn 13 Posts

Alyson is the Assistant Food & Drink Editor at Time Out New York. She spends her free time stalking dog parks and ordering French fries on the side. Follow her on Twitter at @AlysonPenn.

