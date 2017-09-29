Four fall AF events to welcome the cool weather this weekend

Good news, autumn lovers: It's actually going to feel like fall this weekend. (Finally!) The timing is perfect, too, since there are four totally fall "AF" events happening across the city. Whether you're interested in drinking some suds at a killer Oktoberfest celebration, attending a fall food festival or picking a pumpkin on a farm, here's where Halloween worshippers and cider addicts should go this weekend.

Saturday 30

Munich on the East River Zum Schneider Oktoberfest Tent; 5pm; $28­–$100

Bavarian bier haus Zum Schneider brings Oktoberfest to the East River, where a German-speaking staff—outfitted in lederhosen—serves liter steins of Oktoberfest suds while a slew of snack stands hawk cotton candy, gingerbread and brezel. There will be live music provided by Mösl Franzi and the JaJaJa's as well as special guests throughout the event. DJ Volka Racho will keep the haus rocking between sets.

Boo at the Zoo Bronx Zoo Wildlife Conservation Society; 10am; $37

The Bronx Zoo goes all out for Halloween every weekend in October. After a hayride in the haunted forest, catch acoustic performances, beer and food-truck bites at Bootoberfest (noon–4pm), take part in a costume parade (noon–2pm), and face spectral birds of horror lore, including ravens, vultures and owls (11am–3pm).

Sunday 1

Fall “AF” Fest LIC Landing; 1pm, 4:30pm; $30

Join Time Out New York as we bid farewell to sunblock and flip flops and embrace the best things fall has to offer! We'll be at LIC Landing on Sunday, October 1, enjoying pumpkin patches, haystacks, apples, leaves and views for days! Wash down a fall-inspired meal from Dinosaur BBQ with complimentary drinks from Peroni Beer, Indaba Wines and Rekorderlig Cider. Be there for all the Insta-worthy photos fit for the season!

Kickoff to Fall Queens County Farm Museum; 11amp; free

Fact: Nothing says autumn like an intricate corn maze, wooden bins filled to the brim with just-picked apples and a pumpkin patch overflowing with gourds. All three of these iconic seasonal staples are present at this annual festival, which celebrates the season’s return to Queens County Farm Museum. Tap your toes to country & western band Savannah Sky while sipping crisp apple cider, get lost in the Amazing Maize Maze, and watch the farm’s flock of Cotswold and Romney sheep get a new hairdo during a shearing demonstration. (It’s going to be baaadass.)

