Four fun ways to celebrate Greek Easter in the city this weekend

It doesn’t happen every year, but Easter and Greek Orthodox Easter happen to both fall on the same day this Sunday. That means there will be even more fun Easter activities in the city to choose from. If your plans are still up in the air for this weekend’s holiday, you may want to consider hitting up one of these great Greek spots in the city for traditional lamb, tsoureki, dyed eggs and more.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Easter in NYC

Greeks traditionally break their Lenten fast with a light meal after a midnight church service. You can experience that for yourself at this East Village restaurant which is offering a Traditional Greek Easter Midnight Meal from Midnight until 1:30am for $65. Try avgolemono (egg-lemon soup) and nibble on bits of roasted lamb and lemon-flavored potatoes at the late-night event. (128 E 7th St; 212-473-0220)

This airy, light-filled restaurant is located right on the Hudson River across from Midtown in Weehawken. Take in the killer view of the city skyline (which you can see from every table in the restaurant) while indulging in a $60 prix fixe menu that includes Easter Eggs and tsoureki, a Greek lamb soup and Prasini salad. The main course of baby lamb will be served right from the spit. (1 Pershing Road, Weehawken; 201-223-1200)

For $150 per person, you can indulge in classics like magiritsa, kokoretsi, lavraki and tsipoura at this Midtown Mediterranean staple which is offering a traditional Easter menu. Lamb will be roasted on a spit outside in the Avra courtyard, and there will be live musical performances for the holiday from noon until 5pm. (141 E 48th St; 212-759-8550)

The Greek Easter Prix Fixe menu at this Midtown spot will be served alongside the restaurant’s a la carte menu. For $75 (kids eat for a mere $45) you can enjoy a four-course meal of Greek classics including aniksi, grilled liver, roasted lamb and more. (132 W 58th St; 212-713-0015)