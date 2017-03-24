  • Blog
Free public Wi-Fi is finally coming to Queens

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Friday March 24 2017, 4:52pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/kalantziscope

It's about time! More than a year after Manhattan got free public Wi-Fi kiosks, Queens is finally getting them too. (Yes, it took so long that even the subways got Wi-Fi first.) 

 

The free Wi-Fi is arriving via LinkNYC kiosks that are being installed in Long Island City and Astoria. There are already 11 kiosks on Jackson Avenue, and it's being reported that more will be installed on Broadway between 21st and 49th Streets. The internet will be beamed down from the heavens starting this month, and at the booths, you can also charge your phone and make phone calls for free. 

 

Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 251 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

