Free public Wi-Fi is finally coming to Queens

It's about time! More than a year after Manhattan got free public Wi-Fi kiosks, Queens is finally getting them too. (Yes, it took so long that even the subways got Wi-Fi first.)

The free Wi-Fi is arriving via LinkNYC kiosks that are being installed in Long Island City and Astoria. There are already 11 kiosks on Jackson Avenue, and it's being reported that more will be installed on Broadway between 21st and 49th Streets. The internet will be beamed down from the heavens starting this month, and at the booths, you can also charge your phone and make phone calls for free.