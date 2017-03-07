Fully renovated, the historic Quad Cinema will reopen April 14

From its beginnings in 1972, Greenwich Village's Quad Cinema (34 W 13th St) has been a big deal for art-house connoisseurs. It was NYC's first multiplex, boasting four decently sized screens. More importantly, the Quad has always been independently owned, a proud status that led to adventurous programming as well as financial difficulties which might have been surmountable had it belonged to a chain. The theater closed in 2015.

But under the ownership of real-estate developer Charles S. Cohen and his Cohen Media Group, the Quad has announced its reopening on April 14 after undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation. Moviegoers will experience swank new interiors, luxurious seating, technological upgrades to the projection booths and a wine bar (no in-theater dining, bucking the trend of Alamo Drafthouse and Nitehawk Cinema).

Best of all, the Quad has recommitted itself to its original mission of delivering quality repertory and first-run programming to a specialized audience. Their schedule will kick off with a retrospective devoted to Italian filmmaker Lina Wertmüller, as well as an extended run of Terence Davies's new drama, A Quiet Passion.

We'll be heading over to the Quad soon enough to take a peek. Stay tuned for more news in the coming weeks. It's a great time to love movies in NYC.