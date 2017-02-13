  • Blog
Future Islands are playing a last-minute Valentine's Day show in NYC

By Andrew Frisicano Posted: Monday February 13 2017, 11:17am

Photograph: Courtesy Tom Hines

Baltimore synth-pop crew Future Islands have a full tour lined up for this summer (including Panorama Fest in NYC) tied to their forthcoming album, The Far Field, out April 7. We've already heard the first single from that, "Ran," and it's just the type of emotional, gut-punching anthem we've come to expect from the band. You can see Future Islands play that tune, and probably a bunch more new songs, at the Bowery Ballroom show they just announced for Valentine's Day (February 14). Tickets go on sale at noon, that is, if you haven't locked down tickets to one of the other Valentine's Day concerts happening in NYC—see, sometimes procrastination does pay off.

