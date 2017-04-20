  • Blog
Gallow Green is officially opening for the summer tonight

By Alyson Penn Posted: Thursday April 20 2017, 2:03pm

Gallow Green is officially opening for the summer tonight
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz
Gallow Green

One of the most photogenic rooftop bars in the city will re-open tonight for the warmer season.

Gallow Green, the verdant, twinkly garden on top of the McKittrick Hotel is debuting a new menu of seasonal American fare (grilled asparagus salad with pancetta; pizzas with pistachio, anchovy and kale), along with $17 themed cocktails like the Golden Child (rum, turmeric-chai golden milk, fresh citrus).

For those who want to imbibe under the stars and in between foliage, head over to the rooftop at 5pm to be one of the first to take snaps and get summer started early.

