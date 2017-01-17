Get $1 dumplings to celebrate Chinese New Year in the West Village

Celebrate the year of the rooster with some dirt-cheap dumplings in the West Village.

Carma Asian Tapas is serving 15 dollar dumplings and other dim sum on January 21st from 11am to 10pm. Some of the flavors you can mix and match include crab soup, chicken basil, pork cabbage and foie-gras soup (okay, so that one may be $2). Other dollar offerings include Shanghainese pork shumai, scallion pancakes and pan-fried pork bao.

And if you can’t make it this Saturday, you can always go to New York's three remaining dollar dumpling spots year-round. Or, take it up a notch and eat the all-around best dumplings in NYC.