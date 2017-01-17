  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Get $1 dumplings to celebrate Chinese New Year in the West Village

By Alyson Penn Posted: Tuesday January 17 2017, 6:20pm

Get $1 dumplings to celebrate Chinese New Year in the West Village
Photograph: Shutterstock

Celebrate the year of the rooster with some dirt-cheap dumplings in the West Village.

Carma Asian Tapas is serving 15 dollar dumplings and other dim sum on January 21st from 11am to 10pm. Some of the flavors you can mix and match include crab soup, chicken basil, pork cabbage and foie-gras soup (okay, so that one may be $2). Other dollar offerings include Shanghainese pork shumai, scallion pancakes and pan-fried pork bao.

And if you can’t make it this Saturday, you can always go to New York's three remaining dollar dumpling spots year-round. Or, take it up a notch and eat the all-around best dumplings in NYC.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Alyson Penn 9 Posts

Alyson is the Assistant Food & Drink Editor at Time Out New York. She spends her free time stalking dog parks and ordering French fries on the side. Follow her on Twitter at @AlysonPenn.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest