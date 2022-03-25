New York
Best dumplings in NYC
The 19 best dumplings in NYC right now

Crab soup dumplings, wok-fried potstickers, and tapioca-wrapped bánh bột lọc top our list of the city’s best dumplings

Will Gleason
Rachel Pelz
Dan Q Dao
Time Out contributors
The dumpling is a perfect food. Lovingly wrapped in dough and filled with a sweet or savory surprise, every culture has their own satisfying version: Vietnamese bánh bột lọc, Chinese xiao long bao and Russian pelmeni all help New York City taste a little more like home—no matter where you’re from. Dumplings are some of our favorite cheap eats, too, so you can plan a soup dumpling crawl of the five boroughs and still have plenty of dough (get it?!) left over to pay for a cab back home.

Best dumplings in NYC

1. Various at Tianjin Dumpling House

  • Restaurants
  • Flushing
  • price 1 of 4

This Flushing stalwart is tucked neatly into the basement of Golden Shopping Mall, a bustling Main Street food court. Dumplings are almost all made-to-order, with varieties ranging from the conventional pork and chive to the must-order lamb and squash and beef and turnip.

2. Shrimp and snow pea leaf dumplings at Nom Wah Tea Parlor

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Chinatown
  • price 1 of 4

Unlike neighboring establishments, Wilson Tang's tea parlor and dim sum haunt (the oldest in New York City) eschews pushcart brunch service for an all-day, cooked-to-order operation. Still, traditional recipes remain, such as the refreshingly light, crowd-favored shrimp and snow pea leaf dumplings encased loosely in a slightly translucent rice wrapper.

3. Wontons with hot sauce at White Bear

  • Restaurants
  • Flushing
  • price 1 of 4

The famous wontons with hot sauce—no. 6 on the menu—are reason enough to make the trek to Flushing, Queens. For a reasonable price, this hallowed dumpling haven serves up 12 wispy-skinned pork and cabbage wontons swimming in a surprisingly temperate sea of chili oil, roasted chilies and pickled greens.

5. Manty at Kashkar Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • Brighton Beach
  • price 2 of 4

This Uyghur cafe invites you to think outside of the dumpling wrapper. Try the manty, a spiced meat-stuffed dumpling, or the fried pelmeni, a Russian dumpling served slippery and soaked in butter. Uyghur food is hard to find, even in a city as big as New York; it’s well worth a trip to Brighton Beach for a taste of the chewy, hand-pulled dough. 

6. Blue crab and pork soup dumplings at Yaso Tangbao

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary Asian
  • Downtown Brooklyn
  • price 2 of 4

Specializing in traditional Shanghai street food, this Fulton Mall offshoot is a much-welcomed addition to a neighborhood food scene that struggles to offer anything beyond Shake Shack. The sizable blue crab and pork soup dumplings come four to an order, filled with a steaming hot, sweet and savory crab-pork bath and sealed tight by supple dough with an orange tip.

Read more
7. Spinach dumplings at Vegetarian Dim Sum House

  • Restaurants
  • Vegetarian
  • Chinatown
  • price 1 of 4

In a neighborhood teeming with hanging ducks and spareribs, this vegetarian-focused dim sum house is certainly a sight for sore eyes. The oversized spinach dumplings arrive three to an order and the verdant, leaflike wrapping is a good indicator of what’s to come—hearty bites of minced spinach enlivened by generous douses of malty Chinese vinegar.

8. Bánh bột lọc at Van Da

  • Restaurants
  • Vietnamese
  • East Village

Bánh bột lọc, Vietnamese dumplings wrapped in translucent tapioca paper, shine on Van Da’s menu. Filled with shrimp and pork, as is traditional, and served in banana leaves, they offer a distinctive chew from the tapioca wrapper. Fried dumplings, hiding savory mung beans beneath a layer of golden mochi and crispy shallots, are a must-order, too. 

9. Spicy and sour lamb dumplings at Xi’an Famous Foods

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • East Village
  • price 1 of 4

This Flushing-born Chinese chainlet hawks the traditional cuisine of Xi'an, an ancient city in north-central China that was once a vital part of the Silk Road trade routes. Lamb is a focus on the menu, as seen in a classic Chinese recipe for dumplings stuffed with ground lamb meat, served in a spicy-sour sauce and topped with fragrant fresh cilantro.

10. Crab dumplings at Drunken Dumpling

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • price 2 of 4

Head to the counter at this low-key dumpling house where the soup dumplings and potstickers pair perfectly with whatever you’d like to BYOB. The hand-made crab dumplings, served in a crab-pork broth, are the top pick, and a few orders of crispy jiaozi for the table make it a satisfying, affordable first stop before a night out in the Village. 

12. Fried pork at Kai Feng Fu

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Sunset Park
  • price 1 of 4

There's no shortage of no-frills, cheap dumplings in Sunset Park, but this dollar dumpling counter ranks among the best in all of New York. Find those greasy, crispy-on-the-outside, steamy-on-the-inside pork dumplings at a pocket-friendly price.

13. Pork wontons at Noodle Village

  • Restaurants
  • Civic Center
  • price 1 of 4

Famed for its wonton noodle soup, this Chinatown noodle house folds a whole piece of shrimp into each Hong Kong-style pork wonton. Floating in soup with springy yellow egg noodles, the wontons form a delicious vessel for soaking up the sweet chicken broth.

14. Steamed dumplings with shrimp and chives at Tim Ho Wan

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • East Village
  • price 2 of 4

Avoid the painfully long wait and plan your trip to this super affordable Michelin-starred restaurant during off-hours. With dozens of dim sum plates available, there’s no wrong choice, but we’ll happily order seconds and thirds of the ever-expanding, paper-thin steamers bulging with succulent shrimp and verdant chives.

Read more
15. The 50/50 at Mimi Cheng’s

  • Restaurants
  • Taiwanese
  • East Village
  • price 2 of 4

This sister-owned, scratch-made Taiwanese dumpling house proudly stuffs each pocket with high quality meat and produce hailing from small, sustainable family farms in upstate New York. Signature flavors like the chicken and zucchini and “mighty veggie” are available year-round, while out-of-the-box special offerings like kung pao chicken change each month. When in doubt, order the 50/50, which includes two signature flavors of your choice.

16. Dim sum platter at Dim Sum Go Go

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Two Bridges
  • price 1 of 4

A red-and-white color scheme spruces up this Chinatown dim sum joint, where dumplings (more than 24 types) are the focus. A neophyte-friendly menu is divided into categories like “fried,” “baked” and “steamed”; to avoid tough decisions, order the dim sum platter, where the artful array of ten items includes juicy shrimp and curry beef dumplings.

17. Soup dumplings at RedFarm

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • West Village
  • price 2 of 4

With wooden tables and red gingham seats, Joe Ng and Ed Schoenfeld’s perpetually packed West Village eatery has a modern farmhouse look to match the menu. Here, the kitchen's greenmarket ethos is applied even to a traditional soup dumpling recipe: The dumpling skin is made with saffron and leek, while the filling is a mix of fresh crab, pork, mushroom and yellow leeks.

18. Pan-fried dumplings at The Bao

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • East Village
  • price 2 of 4

With a wide variety of xiao long bao—dumplings prepared in a bamboo steamer basket—you can go for the super spicy, salty egg yolk or black truffle dumplings. The crispy pan-fried pork dumplings, which come six to an order, are a must-eat, too; they serve as the perfect vessel for sopping up excess chili oil and tangy black vinegar.

