The 19 best dumplings in NYC right now

The dumpling is a perfect food. Lovingly wrapped in dough and filled with a sweet or savory surprise, every culture has their own satisfying version: Vietnamese bánh bột lọc, Chinese xiao long bao and Russian pelmeni all help New York City taste a little more like home—no matter where you’re from. Dumplings are some of our favorite cheap eats, too, so you can plan a soup dumpling crawl of the five boroughs and still have plenty of dough (get it?!) left over to pay for a cab back home.

RECOMMENDED: Find more of the best restaurants in NYC