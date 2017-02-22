  • Blog
Get $12 brunch at over 60 restaurants during "Dine-In Brooklyn" Restaurant Week

By Will Pulos Posted: Wednesday February 22 2017, 12:14pm

Photograph: Daniel Krieger
The Pines

Next month, it will be a lot cheaper to eat like a King in Kings County.

Dine in Brooklyn” is bringing 10 days of deals to the borough at over 60 restaurants (and counting) beginning March 20. Prices for meals at the restaurants will be fixed, similar to Restaurant Week. Brunch will be set at $12, a two-course lunch will set you back $15 and a three-course dinner will cost a mere $28.

This year’s event will run from March 20 through March 30. You can find all of the participating restaurants (as well as a very handy interactive map) on the Dine in Brooklyn website. The list should be finalized by February 28.

[h/t DNAinfo]

