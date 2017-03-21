Get a ticket to all of this year's MoMA PS1 Warm Up parties for $98

Warm Up at MoMA PS1 is always a good summer event to try and hit up at least once. There's music in a nice outdoor space, and you can see the artwork up at PS1 (and try to score a spot for the James Turrell skyroom). But why stop at just one visit? For a limited time, the museum is offering a pass that'll get you into all 10 of the summer's Warm Up parties to celebrate its 20th season. Warm Up happens every Saturday, July 1–September 2, 2017. Pick up your ticket for just $98 here.

This year's lineup hasn't been announced yet, but last year the fest brought artists including hip-hop producer DJ Premier, artist Juliana Huxtable and footwork act DJ Paypal. As always, Warm Up is planning a site-specific installation to fill its courtyard area. This year that'll be designed by architect Jenny Sabin Studio, and it'll be constructed from "photoluminescent textiles that transform over the course of a day."