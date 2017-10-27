  • Blog
Get free hot chocolate at the Bryant Park Winter Village this weekend

By David Goldberg Posted: Friday October 27 2017, 1:52pm

Photograph: Courtesy Angelito Jusay

In celebration of the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park opening tomorrow morning, Danny Meyer's Public Fare is offering free cups of hot cocoa to the first 100 guests who show up before noon. The Village is also offering free ice skates (perfect for 60-ish degree weather) and Bank of America–branded-gloves.

Which means to say, you're going to have to get out of bed on the Saturday of Halloween weekend if you want some free hot chocolate. But if you can make it, you'll be rewarded with a yummy late breakfast from one of UrbanSpace's 125 food vendors, including Chick'n Cone, Crepe Café, Domo Taco and more. 

