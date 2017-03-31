Get free pizza and beer today at a pop-up in the East Village

Whalebone Magazine, along with @fuckjerry and Hidden Valley Ranch, are launching a new Pizza Issue, presumably filled with lots and lots of 'za.

But the good news is, that the Montauk-based publication is celebrating in a very New York City way—with free pizza.

From noon to 6pm today only, it’s dishing out Williamsburg Pizza pies in its just-opened pizza pop-up at 310 Bowery in the East Village. There will also be free beer and Whalebone gear at the party.

While you can only pick up free slices at the pop-up today, the speakeasy-style bar will be around until April 30.