Get ready for a long weekend of potentially record-smashing warm temperatures

We’ve had a few weeks of pretty topsy-turvy weather here in NYC! There was that lovely warm day last Wednesday, the worst snow storm of the season right after that and who could forget that day the wind just decided it start blowing the roofs of gas stations and stuff.

Up next on the docket? A potentially record-smashing President’s Day weekend of gorgeous, positively-balmy temperatures. With two sunny days on Friday and Saturday, the temperature is supposed to keep climbing and climbing.

New Yorkers can expect a high of 43 degrees tomorrow, 61 degrees on Saturday and a staggering 63 degrees on Sunday according to current forecasts. Where my iced coffee at?

It also means we’re on pace to potentially have two straight days of record-breaking warm temps smack-dab in the middle of February. The previous record high in NYC for February 18 was 55 degrees which was set all the way back in 1954. The previous record high for February 19 was 58, set in 1961.

See you at the beach!