Get ready for the first-ever Best of Brooklyn Food and Beer Festival

The inaugural Best of Brooklyn Food and Beer Festival is set to debut at Industry City later this month, bringing with it dozens of culinary delights selected by 45,000 voters in conjunction with the “Best of Brooklyn” competition hosted by Brooklyn Media Company.

For a flat fee of $29, imbibers get unlimited beer tastings, a souvenir tasting glass and access to cheap-food tastings from the likes of Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Doughnut Plant and Miti Miti at the event on January 28th. Breweries on tap for the fest includes Coney Island Brewing Co., Sixpoint Craft Ales and Greenpoint Beer & Ale Co.

Grab tickets here—the festival will be divided into two sections (12:30–2:30pm, 3:30–5:30pm), with a separate after party from 6pm to 8pm.