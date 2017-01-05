  • Blog
  • Drinking
0
Add comment
1 Love It
Save it

Get ready for the first-ever Best of Brooklyn Food and Beer Festival

By Alyson Penn Posted: Thursday January 5 2017, 3:52pm

Get ready for the first-ever Best of Brooklyn Food and Beer Festival
Photo: Caroline Voagen Nelson
Brisket at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

The inaugural Best of Brooklyn Food and Beer Festival is set to debut at Industry City later this month, bringing with it dozens of culinary delights selected by 45,000 voters in conjunction with the “Best of Brooklyn” competition hosted by Brooklyn Media Company.

For a flat fee of $29, imbibers get unlimited beer tastings, a souvenir tasting glass and access to cheap-food tastings from the likes of Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Doughnut Plant and Miti Miti at the event on January 28th. Breweries on tap for the fest includes Coney Island Brewing Co., Sixpoint Craft Ales and Greenpoint Beer & Ale Co.

Grab tickets here—the festival will be divided into two sections (12:30–2:30pm, 3:30–5:30pm), with a separate after party from 6pm to 8pm. 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Alyson Penn 1 Post
For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest