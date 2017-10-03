  • Blog
Get soft serve in coconuts at a new pop-up shop in Bowery Market

By Alyson Penn Posted: Tuesday October 3 2017, 11:19am

Photograph: Kokus

For just this week (Oct 4–8), Kokus, a coconut-based soft serve vendor is popping up in Bowery Market. The plant-based and allergen-free ice cream served in a real coconut bowl is made from cultured coconut cream, coconut oil, honey and vanilla. There are two flavors: lemon-vanilla tart and raw cacao. In addition to the health-conscious sundaes titled Glow, Immunity and Vitality, you can also add toppings like collagen-boosting coconut whip or pink dragon fruit dust for Instagram-worthy dishes. And you're not going crazy if the floral bowls look familiar; aside from appearing at Smorgasburg, Kokus did a collaboration with Sweetgreen earlier this year. And fear not if you're busy: A brick-and-mortar Kokus reportedly is coming to NYC next year.

Staff writer
By Alyson Penn 127 Posts

Alyson is the Assistant Food & Drink Editor at Time Out New York. She spends her free time stalking dog parks and ordering French fries on the side. Follow her on Twitter at @AlysonPenn.

