Get soft serve in coconuts at a new pop-up shop in Bowery Market

For just this week (Oct 4–8), Kokus, a coconut-based soft serve vendor is popping up in Bowery Market. The plant-based and allergen-free ice cream served in a real coconut bowl is made from cultured coconut cream, coconut oil, honey and vanilla. There are two flavors: lemon-vanilla tart and raw cacao. In addition to the health-conscious sundaes titled Glow, Immunity and Vitality, you can also add toppings like collagen-boosting coconut whip or pink dragon fruit dust for Instagram-worthy dishes. And you're not going crazy if the floral bowls look familiar; aside from appearing at Smorgasburg, Kokus did a collaboration with Sweetgreen earlier this year. And fear not if you're busy: A brick-and-mortar Kokus reportedly is coming to NYC next year.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.​