Get tons of free food samples from Grand Central's Dining Concourse next week

New Yorkers aren’t afraid to cough up some change for great food, but when those delicious bites are totally gratis? Now we’re talking!

Grand Central’s “Taste of the Dining Concourse” kicks off on Monday, February 27, and the lower level foodie haven is serving tons of free grub, including mini tacos from La Chula, pretzels and hot dogs from Zaro’s Family Bakery as well as pizza and meatballs from Prova Pizzabar, to name a few.

The complimentary tastings are from 11am to 2pm as well as 4pm to 5pm every day through March 3, so consider your meals taken care of of next week. Before you go, make sure to check our list of 10 fascinating secrets about Grand Central, y'know, to keep things interesting.

For a full list of participating vendors, click here.

Grand Central Terminal Concourse, 89 E 42nd St. Mon 27–Mar 3 11am–noon and 4–5pm.