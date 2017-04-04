Go binge-watch films for 8 hours at the Standard on Saturday

Binge-watching: You did it with Big Little Lies and you're going to do it with Twin Peaks next month. But there's nothing more hard-core than submitting to a series of well-chosen feature films, screened in a cozy atmosphere. That's exactly what will be happening in the Standard's High Line Room (848 Washington St, third floor) this Saturday, when four terrific indies screen back to back, all for the insanely low admission price of $7. The movies are listed below; their directors will be on hand to chat after each title (attending talent noted). You can buy your tickets right here. All proceeds will go to Ghetto Film School, a worthy cause.

noon The Fits (director Anna Rose Holmer)

1:45pm Heaven Knows What (co-director Josh Sadie)

4pm Nerve (co-directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman)

6:15pm Tangerine (talent TBA)