Go drink in these awesome rooftop igloos this winter

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Tuesday November 28 2017, 5:17pm

Psh, just because it’s almost winter doesn’t mean that rooftop drinking has to stop. The rooftop igloos at 230 Fifth are now open for the season, offering you views of the skyline from a festive winter wonderland.  

The 17 igloos are available on a first come, first served basis. Once you’re done Instagramming the Empire State Building, head into the heated domes and order a boozy warm cocktail like the Hot Fireball Cider or Godiva Peppermint Hot Chocolate. The PVC igloos hold up to 12 people each, and if it gets too chilly, you can migrate to the bar’s Indoor Penthouse, which has the same scenery. 

And if you’re caught up in holiday craziness for the rest of the month, you have plenty of time to visit: The igloos will be open until late April.

Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 530 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

