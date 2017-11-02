Go on a $1 dumpling crawl in Queens this weekend

If you love dumplings and deals (so… everyone), there’s an event this Sunday in Queens that you don't want to miss.

For the sixth year, the annual Momo Crawl is taking over Jackson Heights to offer an abundant selection of the Himalayan dumplings from restaurants all over the neighborhood. In order to participate, buy a “Momo Passport” (The first 1,000 purchasers get the full color variety, so get out that card. No one wants to look at a black-and-white picture of dumplings) then head over 20 restaurants across the ‘hood to buy $1 momos.

Check out the participating restaurants below and then head to Jackson Heights/Roosevelt Station to chow down on dollar dumps from 2pm-5pm this Sunday.



Amdo Kitchen

Bhutanese Ema Datsi

Friends Corner Cafe

Gang Chen Bod Kyi Momo Cart

Hamro Bhim's Cafe

Himalaya Restaurant

Himalayan Yak

K2 Delights Cafe (Bombay Chat)

Kanchanjunga

Lali Guras

Lhasa Fast Food

Little Tibet

Merit Kabab Palace

Mom's Momos

Momo Bros

Momo Delight

Mustang Thakali Kitchen

Nepali Chancha Ghar

Phayul

Potala Fresh Food

Potala Restaurant

Tawa Roti

Wasabi Point

Woodside Cafe

