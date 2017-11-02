Go on a $1 dumpling crawl in Queens this weekend

If you love dumplings and deals (so… everyone), there’s an event this Sunday in Queens that you don't want to miss.
For the sixth year, the annual Momo Crawl is taking over Jackson Heights to offer an abundant selection of the Himalayan dumplings from restaurants all over the neighborhood. In order to participate, buy a “Momo Passport” (The first 1,000 purchasers get the full color variety, so get out that card. No one wants to look at a black-and-white picture of dumplings) then head over 20 restaurants across the ‘hood to buy $1 momos.
Check out the participating restaurants below and then head to Jackson Heights/Roosevelt Station to chow down on dollar dumps from 2pm-5pm this Sunday.
Amdo Kitchen
Bhutanese Ema Datsi
Friends Corner Cafe
Gang Chen Bod Kyi Momo Cart
Hamro Bhim's Cafe
Himalaya Restaurant
Himalayan Yak
K2 Delights Cafe (Bombay Chat)
Kanchanjunga
Lali Guras
Lhasa Fast Food
Little Tibet
Merit Kabab Palace
Mom's Momos
Momo Bros
Momo Delight
Mustang Thakali Kitchen
Nepali Chancha Ghar
Phayul
Potala Fresh Food
Potala Restaurant
Tawa Roti
Wasabi Point
Woodside Cafe
