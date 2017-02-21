Go to a free late-night party at the Frick Collection with live music

One of the best things about NYC's museums—besides the opportunity to see bajillions of pieces of edifying, priceless art—is how often you can get in for free. The Frick Collection, housed in the Upper East Side mansion of industrialist Henry Clay Frick, is one such institution, offering gratis entry on the first Friday of every month. Mark your calendar: The museum's next party happens Friday, March 3 from 6–9pm. In addition to being able to roam the entire museum, you'll be able to attend lectures by museum curators, hear live music (lineup TBA), sketch a picture of your own with free provided materials and see the museum's new exhibition, "Turner’s Modern and Ancient Ports: Passages through Time," which collects 35 works by the nineteenth-century landscape artist. Watch the video below to learn more about that show. Of course, the permanent collection isn't too bad either: If you need a direction, check out our guide to the 100 best works at the Frick.

And make sure to check out complete guide to the city's free and pay-what-you-wish museum times. (P.S. If your Friday is booked up, the Frick is also pay-what-you-wish on Sunday mornings.)