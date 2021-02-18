All the free museums days in NYC you should know about

One of the benefits of living in or visiting New York City is all the incredible cultural institutions and museums are at your beck-and-call like the The Metropolitan Museum Of Art, MoMA or the Guggenheim. They are among the finest in the world—there’s just one hitch: They’re often pricey to get into. Unlike cities such as London or Washington, D.C., New York isn’t big on publicly funded museums, which is too bad, especially if you actually live here and have to pay most of your wages on food and rent. Granted, there are senior and student discounts, and memberships that let you get in gratis if you’re willing to pay for the annual fee. There is one alternative, however: most museums offer free hours or days and pay-what-you-wish admission. You just have to know where and when they are. We’ve got the info you need in our guide to all the free museum days and cheap admission in NYC you should know about.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best museums in NYC