Go to the opening ceremony for The Rink at Rockefeller Center today

If you haven’t heard, The Rink at Rockefeller Center is indeed open for the 2017 fall and holiday season. As of last Saturday, ice-skating fiends have been able to hit the slick stuff and start practicing those Olympian-level moves (carefully) before the madness of peak season hits on November 7.

Speaking of Olympic routines, there will be a Grand Opening Ceremony for the rink on Wednesday, October 11 from 8:30 to 11am, during which you can watch reigning Olympic Ice Dance Champions Meryl Davis and Charlie White take the first skate. Perhaps their inevitably graceful dance will inspire you to perfect your own ice moves?

In case you don’t want to wait on line for this top New York attraction (only 150 folks are allowed on the ice at once), there are plenty of other rinks and places to go ice-skating in NYC, too.

