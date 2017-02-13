Gorge on fries covered in duck confit and bratwurst during Mile End's Poutine Week

If all those photos of Justin Trudeau at the White House have you craving something Canadian today, then you're in luck. Mile End Deli's week-long festival featuring one-of-a-kind poutines is back, ready to satiate all of your north-of-the-border desires.
Starting today and running through Sunday, Poutine Week will feature five uniques twists on the classic Canadian dish available for $18 for lunch and dinner. Check out this year's offerings below.
Mile End Deli: Poutine Week Menu
Corn Dog Poutine
Sliced Corn Dogs, Cheese, Curds, Gravy, Fries
Bratwurst Poutine
Beer Cheese Gravy, Bratwurst, Tater Tots
Meatlovers Poutine
Brisket, Smoked Meat, Corned Beef, Hot Dogs, Salami, Bacon, Cheese Curds, Gravy Fries
Duck Confit
Poutine Duck Confit Cheese Curds Gravy Fries
Caprese Poutine
Spicy Tomato Sauce, Seared Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic Oregano Fries
