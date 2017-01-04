Governors Ball 2017 lineup is here

On June 2nd to 4th, the seventh annual Governors Ball music festival returns to Randalls Island Park. This year's headliners are Chicago MC Chance the Rapper (responsible for Time Out New York's best album of the year), indie-rock act Phoenix and art-metal band Tool. Other notable gets include pop prodigy Lorde, who's expected to release a new album this year, reunited electronica outfit the Avalanches, and grime MCs Skepta and Stormzy. In total, the fest will be bring 65-plus artists over three days.

Tickets to Governors Ball go on sale Friday, January 6th at noon at govball.com.

Governors Ball 2017 lineup

Tool

Chance The Rapper

Phoenix

Childish Gambino

Lorde

Flume

Wu-Tang Clan

Wiz Khalifa

Logic

Cage The Elephant

Marshmello

Mark Ronson vs Kevin Parker

Beach House

Schoolboy Q

Air

The Avalanches

Rae Sremmurd

The Head And The Heart

Tove Lo

Phantogram

Franz Ferdinand

Banks

A$AP Ferg

Local Natives

Majid Jordan

Mac Demarco

Rüfüs Du Sol

YG

Parquet Courts

Charli XCX

Bleachers

Royal Blood

Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires

Danny Brown

Kehlani

Michael Kiwanuka

Warpaint

Car Seat Headrest

Skepta

Saint Motel

The Strumbellas

Francis And The Lights

Stormzy

Gryffin

The Range

Dua Lipa

EDEN

Zane Lowe

The Orwells

Judah & The Lion

MUNA

Arizona

SAINt JHN

Michael Blume

Jessie Reyez

Lo Moon

Kaiydo

Roosevelt

Barns Courtney

Blossoms

Ron Gallo

Welles

Mondo Cozmo

Tkay Maidza

Jenaux

VANT