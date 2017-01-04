Governors Ball 2017 lineup is here

On June 2nd to 4th, the seventh annual Governors Ball music festival returns to Randalls Island Park. This year's headliners are Chicago MC Chance the Rapper (responsible for Time Out New York's best album of the year), indie-rock act Phoenix and art-metal band Tool. Other notable gets include pop prodigy Lorde, who's expected to release a new album this year, reunited electronica outfit the Avalanches, and grime MCs Skepta and Stormzy. In total, the fest will be bring 65-plus artists over three days.
Tickets to Governors Ball go on sale Friday, January 6th at noon at govball.com.
Governors Ball 2017 lineup
Tool
Chance The Rapper
Phoenix
Childish Gambino
Lorde
Flume
Wu-Tang Clan
Wiz Khalifa
Logic
Cage The Elephant
Marshmello
Mark Ronson vs Kevin Parker
Beach House
Schoolboy Q
Air
The Avalanches
Rae Sremmurd
The Head And The Heart
Tove Lo
Phantogram
Franz Ferdinand
Banks
A$AP Ferg
Local Natives
Majid Jordan
Mac Demarco
Rüfüs Du Sol
YG
Parquet Courts
Charli XCX
Bleachers
Royal Blood
Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires
Danny Brown
Kehlani
Michael Kiwanuka
Warpaint
Car Seat Headrest
Skepta
Saint Motel
The Strumbellas
Francis And The Lights
Stormzy
Gryffin
The Range
Dua Lipa
EDEN
Zane Lowe
The Orwells
Judah & The Lion
MUNA
Arizona
SAINt JHN
Michael Blume
Jessie Reyez
Lo Moon
Kaiydo
Roosevelt
Barns Courtney
Blossoms
Ron Gallo
Welles
Mondo Cozmo
Tkay Maidza
Jenaux
VANT
