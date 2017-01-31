Governors Ball day-by-day lineup and single-day tickets are here

Chance the Rapper, Phoenix, Tool and about 60 other acts are on the books for this year's Governors Ball festival. Now you can see which are playing which of the festival's three days, from Friday, June 2nd to Sunday, June 4th at Randalls Island. With that news, single day tickets will go on sale Thursday, February 2nd at noon (and sooner for Citi Cardmembers).
You'll probably want to be there when rising pop visionary Lorde takes the stage on Friday performing (presumably) songs from her still-unannounced sophomore album. Then again, the new Childish Gambino had a bunch of hazy, funky songs that'd make for a memorable Saturday night. But then, who knows when you'll get to see Air, the Avalanches or Skepta again after their Sunday sets? Choose wisely.
Governors Ball lineup Friday, June 2nd
Chance The Rapper
Lorde
Flume
Beach House
Schoolboy Q
Bleachers
Danny Brown
Charles Bradley and His Extraordinaires
Kehlani
Majid Jordan
Tove Lo
Charli XCX
Michael Kiwanuka
The Strumbellas
Francis And The Lights
Dua Lipa
Judah & The Lion
Roosevelt
Michael Blume
Blossoms
Tkay Maizda
Jenaux
Governors Ball lineup Saturday, June 3rd
Phoenix
Childish Gambino
Wu-Tang Clan
Mark Ronson vs. Kevin Parker
Marshmello
The Head And The Heart
Rae Sremmurd
Banks
A$AP Ferg
Rüfüs Du Sol
Local Natives
YG
Car Seat Headrest
Saint Motel
Stormzy
The Range
MUNA
Arizona
Lo Moon
Jessie Reyez
Welles
VANT
Governors Ball lineup Sunday, June 4th
Tool
Cage The Elephant
Wiz Khalifa
Logic
Phantogram
Air
Royal Blood
The Avalanches
Mac Demarco
Franz Ferdinand
Warpaint
Skepta
Parquet Courts
Gryffin
Zane Lowe
The Orwells
EDEN
SAINt JHN
Mondo Cozmo
Barns Courtney
Kaiydo
Ron Gallo
