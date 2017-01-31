Governors Ball day-by-day lineup and single-day tickets are here

Chance the Rapper, Phoenix, Tool and about 60 other acts are on the books for this year's Governors Ball festival. Now you can see which are playing which of the festival's three days, from Friday, June 2nd to Sunday, June 4th at Randalls Island. With that news, single day tickets will go on sale Thursday, February 2nd at noon (and sooner for Citi Cardmembers).

You'll probably want to be there when rising pop visionary Lorde takes the stage on Friday performing (presumably) songs from her still-unannounced sophomore album. Then again, the new Childish Gambino had a bunch of hazy, funky songs that'd make for a memorable Saturday night. But then, who knows when you'll get to see Air, the Avalanches or Skepta again after their Sunday sets? Choose wisely.

Governors Ball lineup Friday, June 2nd

Chance The Rapper

Lorde

Flume

Beach House

Schoolboy Q

Bleachers

Danny Brown

Charles Bradley and His Extraordinaires

Kehlani

Majid Jordan

Tove Lo

Charli XCX

Michael Kiwanuka

The Strumbellas

Francis And The Lights

Dua Lipa

Judah & The Lion

Roosevelt

Michael Blume

Blossoms

Tkay Maizda

Jenaux

Governors Ball lineup Saturday, June 3rd

Phoenix

Childish Gambino

Wu-Tang Clan

Mark Ronson vs. Kevin Parker

Marshmello

The Head And The Heart

Rae Sremmurd

Banks

A$AP Ferg

Rüfüs Du Sol

Local Natives

YG

Car Seat Headrest

Saint Motel

Stormzy

The Range

MUNA

Arizona

Lo Moon

Jessie Reyez

Welles

VANT

Governors Ball lineup Sunday, June 4th

Tool

Cage The Elephant

Wiz Khalifa

Logic

Phantogram

Air

Royal Blood

The Avalanches

Mac Demarco

Franz Ferdinand

Warpaint

Skepta

Parquet Courts

Gryffin

Zane Lowe

The Orwells

EDEN

SAINt JHN

Mondo Cozmo

Barns Courtney

Kaiydo

Ron Gallo