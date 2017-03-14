Grab a free burger in Bushwick this Sunday

So you already spent your weekend budget on Stella snowpocalyse rations? No problem, you can still grab one of the city's newest burgers this weekend.

On Sunday, Bushwick's Dromedary Bar welcomes Duncan's Burger's, a roving patty pop-up that's celebrating its Grand Re-Re-Re-Opening (and permanent new home) by giving away 500 dry-aged burgers to the first hungry customers that come through.

The giveaway also marks two-and-a-half years (who knew 30 months was the "meat" anniversary?) since Duncan's has been doling out their three-ounce Quick-Serve Hamburger, what they claim is the most affordable pasture-raised, dry-aged beef burger in the city.

The free-for-all starts at 1 p.m., but even if you miss the free food, you can still find a deal at Duncan's: their snack-sized menu runs from $2.79 to $4.99, and the burger, fries and beer deal is just $7—all the better to save some dough for one of Dromedary's tiki-inspired cocktails to wash it all down.