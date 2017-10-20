Grab clothes for $12 at a plus-size flea market this weekend

Love shopping New York's best flea markets but hate that there never seems to be much variety in both size and price? Enter Big Fat Flea.

The body positive, day-long market features both new and vintage plus-size clothing donated from retailers such as ASOS, Eloquii, Marina Rinaldi and more. And the sizes range from large all the way up to 3XX for ladies and dudes. Better yet, no item is priced above $12, which makes the $10 admission fee totally worth it.

If you want to shop before the crowds hit, get a VIP ticket which gets you access to the flea 30 minutes in advance (10:30am) for $30. All proceeds benefit Nolose, a body-empowerment organization.

The event goes down this Sunday, October 22 from 11am to 4pm at the NYU School of Law (40 Washington Square South). Get your tickets here.

