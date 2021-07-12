The best flea markets in NYC

If you've got an itch to check out an amazing flea market, NYC has many options. But our list features the very best of 'em. Worshippers of vintage stores and thrift shops know how valuable finding a good alfresco or indoor market can be. The best bazaars are the ones that are loaded with treasures and are also reasonably priced. And if they happen to sell food and nibbles to satiate your hunger once the shopping fatigue sets in, then you've truly found your go-to weekend ritual. Our guide to the best flea markets checks off all your needs. From location updates to new offerings, we’ll help you navigate the city’s bazaar scene all year-round. So, flea-goers, satisfy the itch and start shopping for craft jewels and antiques, then indulge on gourmet eats from grub markets like Smorgasburg.Can’t get enough of all these outdoor shopping opportunities? Check out our awesome list of NYC street fairs as well.