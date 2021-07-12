The best flea markets in NYC
Looking for an awesome flea market? NYC has some of the top bazaars around hawking vintage clothing, jewelry and bites
If you've got an itch to check out an amazing flea market, NYC has many options. But our list features the very best of 'em. Worshippers of vintage stores and thrift shops know how valuable finding a good alfresco or indoor market can be. The best bazaars are the ones that are loaded with treasures and are also reasonably priced. And if they happen to sell food and nibbles to satiate your hunger once the shopping fatigue sets in, then you've truly found your go-to weekend ritual. Our guide to the best flea markets checks off all your needs. From location updates to new offerings, we’ll help you navigate the city’s bazaar scene all year-round. So, flea-goers, satisfy the itch and start shopping for craft jewels and antiques, then indulge on gourmet eats from grub markets like Smorgasburg.Can’t get enough of all these outdoor shopping opportunities? Check out our awesome list of NYC street fairs as well.
Best flea markets in NYC
1. Brooklyn Flea
Brooklyn Flea moved farther down the waterfront to Pearl Plaza, providing yet another reason to explore Dumbo. But a new location wasn’t the only major difference: The market shrunk to about 80 vendors that will display their goods underneath the Manhattan Bridge. You’ll still find a familiar assortment of loot. In the past, we saw Champion and Superfussy vintage clothing, artwork from Boomerang, A. Franck’s rugs and antiques, and popular eats like Big Mozz pizza and its famous mozzarella balls. Also worth noting, Brooklyn Flea returns to Williamsburg this spring at a completely new location: The second-floor patio at The Williamsburg Hotel.
2. Grand Bazaar NYC
This Upper West Side year-round bazaar is one of NYC’s oldest and largest marketplaces that goes all out every Sunday. Buy vintage, antiques and more goodies from more than 100 local merchants, with photographers, jewelers and furniture designers selling their best. Meanwhile, an on-site food court provides an easy option for grabbing a bite between all the shopping. Check out Grand Bazaar’s 2021 event calendar here.
3. FAD Market at Governors Island
Governors Island has its own flea market thanks to FAD Market, which is bringing over 35 of the city's best emerging makers, designers, artists, and entrepreneurs to its shores. Taking place along the tree-lined King Avenye, nestled between historic early 20th century buildings, this idyllic market setting is steps away from Yankee Pier, where the Brooklyn ferries dock, and Liggett Terrace, where the food trucks rally. Vendor highlights include Harlem Hoopz, redefining the classic hoop with a twist; Oliver Flynn, an eco-friendly shop with the goal of reducing plastic waste with products like shampoo bars; Marco Catini Photography, black and white photography by visual storyteller, Marco Catini; Nine Leather Co., minimal and functional handcrafted leather accessories that can be personalized with your name or initials at FAD Market; Doku, hand-illustrated silk & cotton scarves and bandanas.
4. Artists & Fleas: Williamsburg
This popular shopping joint is open all year round and recently expanded to host live performances and 100 sellers every weekend. Make sure to snag some merch—vintage from Thriftwares ranging from the 1950s–1990s, downtown-cool jewels by SunPark NYC and beard oils by Real Bearded Men.
5. Artists & Fleas: Chelsea Market
In 2003, Artists & Fleas first opened in Williamsburg, but thanks to owners Amy Abrams and Ronen Glimer, you can shop awesome vendors in Manhattan's Chelsea Market. Just like the original location, this version of Artists & Fleas features goods that run the gamut from art and design to fashion and vintage. There are more than 30 independent designers hawking their goods everyday, so stop by to check out our personal favorites such as menswear brand Curated Basics, baubles from Brooklyn Charm and new as well as used LPs from EAT Records.
6. Artists & Fleas: SoHo
After dominating Chelsea Market, Williamsburg and even Los Angeles, this stellar local emporium begins a daily residency in Soho. More than 40 new artists and creators set up shop and display their wares. Peruse baubles from Jewels by Atlantis, hats by ALIENSofBROOKLYN, apothecary goods by Soap for Sinners and throwback threads from Gypsy Nation Vintage.
7. Artists & Fleas: Industry City
Artists & Fleas is now at Industry City. Open Saturdays and Sundays from now through the end of the season, Artists & Fleas will curate a highly unique variety of local vendors – many of which are women and LGBTQ -owned. Guests can grab a refreshment from one of many tenants at Industry City and browse wares from Four Rabbit, Aliens of Brooklyn, Brooklyn Charm among many others.
8. The Bronx Night Market
The Bronx Night Market features around 20 food vendors each Saturday from NOON to 7pm through November. The 2021 calendar is set to become the market's longest to date and will include community-oriented programs seeking to support local businesses, in addition to the gastronomical offerings that the event is known for. Among the rotating lineup of vendors are San Antonio's Wood Fired Pizza, Downeast Lobstah, La Braza, Osicala NYC, Sechebel Catering Co. and Sweet and Salty Empanads. Dessert-wise, visitors can indulge in Island Love Cake's aged-rum cakes, Dre's Water Ice and Ice Cream Southern-style treats and baked goods from Sweet Obsessions, among others. As is now the standard across the world, COVID-19 safety measures are in place. Attendees are required to social distance and wear masks throughout the open space, of course. You'll also need a ticket to get in (which you can get right here) but, worry not, it's all completely free.
9. Hester Flea
On Saturdays, Hester Flea by the same folks behind the Brooklyn Flea showcases about 20-25 vendors with a curated mix of vintage/antique decor and clothing, handmade items like jewelry, clothing, and ceramics, and three to four food vendors on site. You can mosey on down every Saturday from April through the fall, even in the rain. The market is always free to enter for all.
10. Queens Night Market
New York’s open-late market features a range of international grub, art and merchandise from more than 80 countries, as well as free performances—think Hawaiian dance troupes and Bollywood dancers—to keep folks entertained. Our favorite part (besides the $5 price cap on tasty bites like tater twists, takoyaki and fried ice cream) is the hours. You can shop, dine and chug a beer (or five) at the beer garden from 5pm until well after the sun goes down.
11. Chelsea Flea Market
Cooped up near the Cathedral of St. Sava, what was once The Antiques Garage, showcases 135 vendors selling mostly historic collectibles. If you love eclectic costume jewelry ($200–$2,000) and vintage press photos from the 1940s ($5–$800), you’ll spend hours combing for treasure here. FYI: There is a $1 entry fee.
12. Nolita Market
Though the list of sellers at this under-the-radar market (on Prince Street between Mott St. and Mulberry St. in Manhattan) is small, the variety of budget-friendly finds is massive. Expect to see loot like dainty pendant necklaces and graphic tees. But you’ll want to revisit the flea each month to scope out new—and temporary—additions before they’re gone by the end of the month. Regular vendors include: Prince Street Sunglasses, Shaya NYC, Nolan, Viva Zapata, CaraCruz, Coko Collection, Mano NYC and more.
13. LIC + Astoria Flea & Food
Update: LIC + Astoria Flea & Food has not returned yet.
This open-air bazaar is Queens’ answer to the Brooklyn Flea, as both markets offer a wide array of retro wares and antiques, finger-licking–delicious eats and gorgeous skyline views that could bring a tear to the eye of the most jaded New Yorker. But it certainly pays to take a train or ferry to enjoy the Flea’s all-Queens Beer and Wine Garden, serving eight beers from spots like SingleCut Beersmiths and Queens Brewery; the suds will come in handy when you need to wash down the BBQ and desserts for sale.
