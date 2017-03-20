Grab Reformation’s cool-girl clothing for $20 this week

A post shared by Reformation (@reformation) on Oct 14, 2016 at 10:41am PDT

Ladies, get your plastic and line-spotter ready: New York City has been graced with a Reformation sample sale this week.

We're squealing with glee because the environmentally sustainable brand’s wares, ranging from floral shift dresses to off-the-shoulder tops, are marked within the $20 to $60 range. That's a huge decrease in comparison to the usual $178 to $248 price tags.

The sale (located at 39 Bond St) begins Thursday 23 and lasts through Sunday 26. Doors open at 10am every day (closes at 7pm), but you'll want to start lining up a few hours beforehand if you want to get your hands on the best finds first. We asked Reformation which specific products will be for sale, and they gave us a taste below.

Here's the pricing breakdown:

Dresses: $60

Pants/skirts: $40

Knit tops: $20