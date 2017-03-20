  • Blog
  • Shopping & Style
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Grab Reformation’s cool-girl clothing for $20 this week

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Monday March 20 2017, 7:07pm

 

A post shared by Reformation (@reformation) on

 

Ladies, get your plastic and line-spotter ready: New York City has been graced with a Reformation sample sale this week.

We're squealing with glee because the environmentally sustainable brand’s wares, ranging from floral shift dresses to off-the-shoulder tops, are marked within the $20 to $60 range. That's a huge decrease in comparison to the usual $178 to $248 price tags. 

The sale (located at 39 Bond St) begins Thursday 23 and lasts through Sunday 26. Doors open at 10am every day (closes at 7pm), but you'll want to start lining up a few hours beforehand if you want to get your hands on the best finds first. We asked Reformation which specific products will be for sale, and they gave us a taste below. 

Here's the pricing breakdown: 

Dresses: $60
Pants/skirts: $40
Knit tops: $20 

 

 

Classon Bodysuit

 

 

 

Lacie Dress

 

 

 

Annora dress

 

 

 

Ingrid Sweatshirt

 

 

 

Parakeet Dress

 

 

 

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht 753 Posts

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest