Grab some of the city’s best ice cream for just a buck today

By Will Pulos Posted: Monday April 17 2017, 12:10pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/jpellgen

The Momofuku spin-off Milk Bar is opening its ninth location in New York today, and to celebrate the new spot is selling their popular cereal milk soft serve (some of the best ice cream in NYC) for just $1.

The latest outpost of Christina Tosi’s mini-chain is located at 110 Wall Street and will be open daily from 7am to 10pm. The location will feature Milk Bar’s classic menu and two walk-up service windows.

Stop by them today for a sweet, and super cheap, treat.

h/t Eater

