Haim is performing in the Guggenheim’s iconic rotunda next month

The Guggenheim has racked up an impressive list of performers for its International Gala the past few years, from major label acts (Banks) to artists who recently crested from the indie sphere into viral pop notoriety (Grimes, the xx). This year, sister-act Haim takes to the spiraling rotunda, as the museum raises funds for another year of programming. Yes, that's right: Haim is playing the Guggen-haim. Fortunately, the museum has capitalized on all the marketing opportunities therein (see below).

Experience @HAIMtheband on 11/15 as they transform the iconic rotunda with powerful rhythms for the #GIG2017. https://t.co/wQdvmkQTXY pic.twitter.com/k1EPQ3cZh6 — Guggenheim Museum (@Guggenheim) October 16, 2017

The pop trio plays behind its recently released sophomore effort, Something to Tell You, which continues the band's effortless blend of style-upon-style and influence-upon-influence—like Michael Jackson's soulful hooks and the rebellious rock of Stevie Nicks.

This year, the gala celebrates artistic visionaries Cai Guo-Qiang, Jennifer Blei Stockman, and UBS, in recognition of the Guggenheim UBS MAP Global Art Initiative. During the event, dancer Daniil Simkin will perform an excerpt from his Works & Process–commissioned production Falls the Shadow, and the exhibition "Art and China after 1989: Theater of the World" will be on view. You can grab tickets on the Guggenheim website, but note that entrance to this art-world gig is (unsurprisingly) not cheap—tickets start at $225.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.