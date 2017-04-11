Hear the acts playing this year's Afropunk Festival in Brooklyn

Afropunk Brooklyn takes over Fort Greene's Commodore Barry Park on August 26 and 27. The annual music and arts fest, which celebrates diversity and black culture, brings UK outfit Soul II Soul, neosoul singer Sampha, funk bassist Thundercat, producer Kaytranada (who'll be curating a stage of acts), grime MC Dizzee Rascal, blues guitarist Gary Clark Jr, singer Macy Gray, rising rapper Kevin Abstract and more. Afropunk will host a stage curated by Solange's Saint Heron label, which currently has a TBA headlining slot (though it should be noted that Solange is topping the bill at Panorama Festival in July). Expect to see more acts announced as the date approaches. Tickets are already on sale, and as has been the case in the past, you can earn a ticket by accomplishing various volunteer and advocacy tasks.

We put together a little preview to get you acquainted with some of our favorite acts playing the festival. Listen to that playlist, and find the full list of artists below.

Afropunk Brooklyn 2017 Lineup

St Heron Stage

Feat Special Guest

Sampha

Thundercat

Sinkane

King

& More

Kaytranada & Friends Stage

Kaytranada

Nao

Sango

J Rocc & Karriem Riggins (Live)

& More

Gary Clark Jr

Macy Gray

Michael Kiwanuka

Soul II Soul

Sza

Willow Smith

Dizzee Rascal

Little Simz

Blitz The Ambassador

The Cool Kids

Princess Nokia

Protoje

Leikeli47

The Skins

Kevin Abstract

Serpentwithfeet

Sam Dew

Shabaka And The Ancestors

Son Little

Pure Disgust

Quiñ

Louder Than Quiet

& More