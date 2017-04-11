Hear the acts playing this year's Afropunk Festival in Brooklyn

Afropunk Brooklyn takes over Fort Greene's Commodore Barry Park on August 26 and 27. The annual music and arts fest, which celebrates diversity and black culture, brings UK outfit Soul II Soul, neosoul singer Sampha, funk bassist Thundercat, producer Kaytranada (who'll be curating a stage of acts), grime MC Dizzee Rascal, blues guitarist Gary Clark Jr, singer Macy Gray, rising rapper Kevin Abstract and more. Afropunk will host a stage curated by Solange's Saint Heron label, which currently has a TBA headlining slot (though it should be noted that Solange is topping the bill at Panorama Festival in July). Expect to see more acts announced as the date approaches. Tickets are already on sale, and as has been the case in the past, you can earn a ticket by accomplishing various volunteer and advocacy tasks.
We put together a little preview to get you acquainted with some of our favorite acts playing the festival. Listen to that playlist, and find the full list of artists below.
Afropunk Brooklyn 2017 Lineup
St Heron Stage
Feat Special Guest
Sampha
Thundercat
Sinkane
King
& More
Kaytranada & Friends Stage
Kaytranada
Nao
Sango
J Rocc & Karriem Riggins (Live)
& More
Gary Clark Jr
Macy Gray
Michael Kiwanuka
Soul II Soul
Sza
Willow Smith
Dizzee Rascal
Little Simz
Blitz The Ambassador
The Cool Kids
Princess Nokia
Protoje
Leikeli47
The Cool Kids
The Skins
Kevin Abstract
Serpentwithfeet
Sam Dew
Shabaka And The Ancestors
Son Little
Pure Disgust
Quiñ
Louder Than Quiet
& More
