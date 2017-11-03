  • Blog
Here are the best new restaurants and bars in NYC

By Alyson Penn Posted: Friday November 3 2017, 3:33pm

This week, New York’s restaurant and bar scene saw the return and addition of two Chinese classics, a French darling swooping into the Meatpacking scene and more cider on draught right in time for Thanksgiving.

Lan Zhou Handmade Noodle

Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Mei L.

This Lower East Side nook that specializes in hand-pulled noodles from China's northwestern province of Lanzhou has expanded to a larger location down the block with a larger menu. You still wanna get the dumplings.

Szechuan Mountain House

Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Monique C.

Expect lots of red-hot grub and authentic Chinese touches, like a koi pond and bamboo shades, from the same team behind the Flushing mainstay.

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon

Photograph: Courtesy L’ATELIER de Joël Robuchon

Michelin-star maven Joël Robuchon is bringing his fancy French fare (sans white tablecloths) back. This time, the location is in Meatpacking with a nearly $300 nine-course tasting menu and a la carte offerings of foie gras burgers, truffled ravioli, and Imperial caviar with king crab.

Eden Local

Photograph: Courtesy Eden Local

Singapore-based chef and restaurateur David Laris has opened this new health-driven restaurant inside Cachet Boutique NYC Hotel. This time, it's okay to eat the apples.

Vinum

Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Jeff W.

This Italian wine bar and restaurant from Manhattan’s Massimo Felici (La Nonna, Ribollita) serves house-baked breads and pastries, small Italian plates (meatballs, burrata) and vintages from Italy and California from the glass or bottle. And yes, it's in Staten Island (aka the Siciliy of the boroughs).

Bad Seed Brooklyn Tap Room

Photograph: Courtesy Bad Seed Brooklyn Tap Room

This is an apple upgrade we can live with. Bad Seed now has a tap room ready for pouring. Sip from 12 different taps of the popular cider brand, including its totally dry signature Dry Hard Cider in Crown Heights.

