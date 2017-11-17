Here are the best new restaurants and bars in NYC

New York’s restaurant and bar scene saw several exciting new additions this week, including a pair of Japanese spots and a cafe in one of the city’s most iconic jewelry stores.
Tetsu
In a landmarked building from the 1860s, this Japanese comfort food comes from chefs at Michelin-starred Masa. Tetsu—which means “iron” in Japanese—ironically has an 18-seat counter made from a single Bubinga tree. 78 Leonard St
Tonchin
The star feature at Tonchin is a 17th-century style nambu tekkie iron griddle for dinner and a show. Everything is dekitate, meaning it’s prepared fresh in-house. 13 W 36th St
SaltBrick Tavern
Do not be fooled by SaltBrick’s signature Himalayan salt-tiled room for their dry-aged beef. The whimsical menu also included tots with caviar, coffee-rubbed lamb, rabbit meatballs and lobster BLT steam buns. And for dessert? “Piecaken”: a turducken-style mashup of cheesecake, chocolate cream pie, and five-layer cake. 156 Tillary St, Brooklyn
Blue Box Cafe
You can finally unleash your inner Audrey Hepburn with actual breakfast at Tiffany’s. There are Hepburn’s classic coffee and croissant, of course, but also a “Fifth Avenue Salad” of lobster and grapefruit at lunch and a lavish afternoon tea service. 727 5th Ave, 4th Floor
The DarkSide Bar
There’s no dearth of Darth at this kitsch-but-cute SoHo pop-up. Favorites include the Red Force, a cherry vodka fruit punch, and the Jedi Mind Trick, a Midori spin on a Long Island Iced Tea. Costumed clientele are welcome. Watch out for “intergalactic burlesque,” “alien speed dating” and trivia night (duh). 201 Lafayette St
