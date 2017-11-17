Here are the best new restaurants and bars in NYC

New York’s restaurant and bar scene saw several exciting new additions this week, including a pair of Japanese spots and a cafe in one of the city’s most iconic jewelry stores.

Tetsu

In a landmarked building from the 1860s, this Japanese comfort food comes from chefs at Michelin-starred Masa. Tetsu—which means “iron” in Japanese—ironically has an 18-seat counter made from a single Bubinga tree. 78 Leonard St

Tonchin

The star feature at Tonchin is a 17th-century style nambu tekkie iron griddle for dinner and a show. Everything is dekitate, meaning it’s prepared fresh in-house. 13 W 36th St

SaltBrick Tavern

Do not be fooled by SaltBrick’s signature Himalayan salt-tiled room for their dry-aged beef. The whimsical menu also included tots with caviar, coffee-rubbed lamb, rabbit meatballs and lobster BLT steam buns. And for dessert? “Piecaken”: a turducken-style mashup of cheesecake, chocolate cream pie, and five-layer cake. 156 Tillary St, Brooklyn

You can finally unleash your inner Audrey Hepburn with actual breakfast at Tiffany’s. There are Hepburn’s classic coffee and croissant, of course, but also a “Fifth Avenue Salad” of lobster and grapefruit at lunch and a lavish afternoon tea service. 727 5th Ave, 4th Floor

There’s no dearth of Darth at this kitsch-but-cute SoHo pop-up. Favorites include the Red Force, a cherry vodka fruit punch, and the Jedi Mind Trick, a Midori spin on a Long Island Iced Tea. Costumed clientele are welcome. Watch out for “intergalactic burlesque,” “alien speed dating” and trivia night (duh). 201 Lafayette St